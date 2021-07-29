Seven people transported to local hospital after three-car traffic crash

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Seven people were transported to local hospitals after a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 around 12:42 p.m. Thursday.

According to Illinois State Police, preliminary investigations discovered one car was driving in a construction zone on I-55, when they failed to slow down and hit the vehicle in front of them. The second car was then pushed into the third vehicle.

The driver of the first vehicle held Frederick Carter, a 68-year-old male from Sallis, Missouri, who was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle was Chad Peterson, a 48-year-old male from Springfield, with 8 and 12-year-old passengers from Springfield, who were all brought to area hospitals with minor injuries.

The driver of the third vehicle was Mario Treto, a 35-year-old man from Chicago. Cecilia Abundis, a 45-year-old female, also from Chicago, and Paul Isaac, a 42-year-old from Sherman, Illinois, were passengers. They were all taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.