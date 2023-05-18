NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — On Thursday, students at Kingsley Junior High School had a chance to showcase their talents at the Genius Hour Open House.

Genius Hour, or 20% Time, is a way to explore your creativity during part of your work day. This practice is how Post-It Notes and Gmail were invented.

Administrators have incorporated the concept into the classroom. Since April, seventh graders have been working on projects to showcase to their classmates.

“This helps people get out of their comfort zone. You can just be yourself. You don’t have to let other people just boss you around. You can just be yourself,” said Emma Wilson.

Jewelry crafting, digital animation, growing plants and baking were just some of the projects shared.

“I’m glad I get to be here because I probably wouldn’t have done a lot of animation stuff if I didn’t have this as a way to start. And it helped me get used to digital art programs as well,” said Cecilia Butler.