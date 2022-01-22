Several agencies respond to fire at Dunlap High School Saturday night

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) – Multiple fire agencies responded to reports of a fire at Dunlap High School Saturday evening.

Fire crews showed up to the school shorty before 7:00 p.m.

According to Dunlap High School’s Facebook page, a HVAC unit in the auxiliary gym caught fire. The fire forced the school to evacuate the gym and cancel the school theatre’s showing of Anastasia. After the evacuation, the school continued its boys varsity basketball against Morton High.

The same Facebook post stated the school will have a 2 p.m. matinee showing of its theatre production Sunday and will honor those who had tickets for Saturday’s show.

This story will be updated.