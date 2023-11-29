PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — Three cats and five guinea pigs died in a North Valley house fire late Tuesday night that sent one person to the hospital.

Peoria firefighters were called to the 800 block of Spring Street just after 10:45 p.m. and when they arrived, they found the one-story duplex ablaze with heavy black smoke and flames coming from the structure, according to Battalion Chief Scott Strum.

The fire, which was across the street from St Augustine Manor, required several engine companies to extinguish the blaze and then to search for animals that were reportedly in the structure.

A dog and cat were found during the search and brought outside to safety where a pet oxygen mask and basic life support was performed. They survived.

Five guinea pigs and three other cats died in the fire.

One person was taken to an area hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and minor burns. No firefighters were injured, the department said.

A fire investigator determined the fire was accidental in nature and assessed the damage at about $50,000.

Two people were left to find alternative housing for the night and sought help from the local chapter of the American Red Cross which responded to the scene.

A crew from the city’s public works department responded to board up the house to make sure it was secure.