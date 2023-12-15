CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Many local schools have received grants from Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias to support their school district libraries.

The grant is awarded each year to support school library services and resources including library books, e-books, audiobooks, periodicals, multilingual materials, technology, and programs.

A total of 2,713 school libraries across the state will receive a part of the $1.4 million grant.

“It’s imperative that all Illinois students have access to necessary resources including reading materials and learning services at our public school libraries,” Giannoulias said. “School libraries serve as places of learning and discovery. These funds will ensure that our libraries are well-equipped to educate and inspire our future generations.”

See a list of the schools that received funding here.