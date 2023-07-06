HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Sheriff’s Office and Mucky Duck Marina at Lake Bloomington are investigating an incident regarding vandalized boats that occurred June 28.

According to a Facebook post by Mucky Duck, several boats were vandalized, items were stolen, and two boats were taken from the slips and crashed into the seawall which caused a lot of damage.

The post also stated that the business knows that there were three or more teens or young adults who were rummaging through the boats, setting off fire extinguishers, and also taking the boats out on the water. Those boats were the ones that hit the seawall and were damaged.

Mucky Duck Marina is offering a $2,000 reward for information that helps lead to the arrest of those who were involved in the damage.

Those with information are encouraged to contact the McLean County Sheriff’s Office at 309-888-5049 or Mucky Duck at 309-747-3825.