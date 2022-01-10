Several Central Illinois schools make the switch to remote learning

CENTRAL ILLINOIS, (WMBD) — Multiple schools across Central Illinois made the decision to switch to remote learning due to spikes in COVID-19 cases.

Parents in Creve Coeur received a message Sunday evening, announcing the change for LaSalle Elementary School and Parkview Middle School. Students will participate in remote learning from Monday, Jan. 10 through Friday, Jan. 14.

In the message sent to parents, the district said “We are disappointed that we have to make this move, particularly with such little notice.”

In Minonk, the Fieldcrest School District announced students will also switch to remote learning for Monday, Jan. 10 through Friday, Jan. 14.

In a post on Facebook, officials said school principals will share remote information by 9 a.m. Monday. Meals will still be delivered to rural routes at 10 a.m. daily.