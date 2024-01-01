PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a house fire near Thrush and Peoria Avenues on Sunday.

According to a Peoria fire news release, when firefighters arrived, they observed moderate fire and smoke in the kitchen. As they worked to extinguish the fire they saw that there was fire trapped between the ceiling and the roof.

Firefighters removed the drywall and insulation in the ceiling to fully extinguish the fire.

The residents were displaced until the damages to the home could be repaired.

A fire investigator determined that the cause of the fire was an electrical issue. No injuries were reported during this fire.