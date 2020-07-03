Several in police custody after Bass Pro shop robbery

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — East Peoria’s Bass Pro shop was robbed around 11 a.m. Friday.

The store’s general manager confirmed there were no injuries. It is currently unknown how many suspects were involved.

Fon Du Lac Park District Police Chief Mike Johnson confirmed multiple minors were taken into custody in relation t the robbery.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Takeout & Delivery Guide

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News