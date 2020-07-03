Several in police custody after Bass Pro shop robbery

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — East Peoria’s Bass Pro shop was robbed around 11 a.m. Friday.
The store’s general manager confirmed there were no injuries. It is currently unknown how many suspects were involved.
Fon Du Lac Park District Police Chief Mike Johnson confirmed multiple minors were taken into custody in relation t the robbery.
