Several injured in multi-vehicle crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Several people were injured during a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 39 in Marshall County Saturday, March 13.

According to Illinois State police, the 10 vehicle crash occurred around 2:22 p.m. Preliminary investigation indicates that smoke from a grass fire reduced visibility on Interstate 39, which eventually caused the crash.

Two individuals involved in the crash were Life Flighted to a local hospital with serious injuries. Six other individuals involved in the crash were also transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash caused the interstate to shut down for about 6 hours.

The crash remains under investigation by Illinois State Police.