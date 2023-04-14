CHICAGO (WMBD) — Several area human service providers were awarded state grants Friday, the governor’s office announced.

Gov. JB Pritzker said more than $14 million was given to 70 providers throughout the state. The grants are being provided through the first-ever competitive Human Services Capital Investment Grant program, designed to help social service providers address physical construction and accessibility needs, according to the governor’s press office.

Among the grants were:

McLean County Center for Human Services: $245,000

YMCA of McLean County: $200,000.

Human Service Center in Peoria: $234,656

Midwest Food Bank, NFP: $87,380

The Salvation Army – Peoria area Command: $249,382

Tazewell County Resource Centers, Inc.: $250,000

Tazewell County Mental Health Center, Inc.: 237,524

“Supporting these providers is an integral part of my FY24 budget proposal, which calls for the highest-ever statewide commitments to early childhood, developmental disability, mental health, substance use, and homeless prevention services. Thousands of lives will benefit from this investment,” Pritzker said in the release.

Illinois received more than 450 applications from human services providers throughout the state.

The program was designed to prioritize disproportionately impacted areas, the expansion of human services, and to address fire prevention and mitigation, according to the governor’s office.