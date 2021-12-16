Several local school district leaders want to inform, not alarm, parents of a dangerous viral TikTok

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Leaders with several area school districts are taking extra precautions, making parents aware of a viral TikTok post that claims shootings, and bombings, will take place at schools across the United States Friday, Dec. 17.

Some of the districts that sent statements to families include Peoria Public Schools District 150, McLean County Unit 5, Bloomington District 87, Tremont CUSD #702, Catholic Diocese of Peoria Office of Catholic Schools, Farmington Central CUSD #265, Dunlap CUSD #323, as well as others.

Dr. Scott Dearman, Superintendent of Dunlap CUSD #323 said he sent out a letter to parents, not to alarm, but to inform.

“There is no direct threat of any kind at this point, as confirmed by the Illinois State Police, but we have a heightened sense of awareness, let’s just say. I did put a letter out to all the parents in our district, just to get more eyes on this, and to hopefully get in front of it, heaven forbid something does come to fruition out of this,” said Dearman.

Dearman encouraged parents to talk to their kids, and let police or school administration know if they suspect something is wrong.

“You know in all these cases that have been reported recently, somebody knew something before it happened, and unfortunately in some cases, it wasn’t reported, so I guess that would be my one piece of advice, please talk to your students, if you hear anything of concern, please let us know,” said Dearman.

Officer Brad Park, with the Normal Police Department, said when it comes to TikTok trends and challenges, any action that harms others, has consequences.

“What we really try to tell people, for students, if you see something, talk to your parents, talk to your guardians about it, and get their opinion on the right thing to do,” said Officer Park.

