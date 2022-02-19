MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Leaders with five different McLean County organizations discussed the controversial Pretrial Fairness Act (PFA,) on Saturday, which goes into effect January of next year.

The act is part of the criminal justice reform bill, HB 3653, which is still receiving both support and criticism from state law makers.

Olivia Butts, with Black Lives Matter BloNo, spoke in favor of the act.

She said one of the reasons she believes the PFA is important is because it allows only people accused of qualifying charges to be jailed before their trial.

She added, the time those incarcerated before their trial spend in the jail, could be used to prepare for a trial.

“Think about contacting your lawyer, think about talking to your job, figuring out your support system, it’s really hard to fight a case, when you’re incarcerated,” said Butts.

A guest speaker going by the initial V, said he was incarcerated for 19 months in McLean County before trial for a nonviolent offense. He said he could have used that time to better figure out his situation.

“It’s three months long before you even get a chance to see a lawyer, it’s three months going past, gone,” said V.

Briana Payton, with Chicago Community Bond Fund, gave insight on why many members of law enforcement, state’s attorneys, and even legislators do not support the PFA.

“Police are often not supportive as well, of ending cash bail, and they make arguments that it compromises safety,” said Payton.

Organizers encourage the community to do research into the issue, and continue having tough conversations.