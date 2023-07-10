PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police responded to the 600 block of Wayne Street at 1:19 p.m. after reports of males shooting at each other Sunday afternoon.

As officers arrived at the scene, they reported that several males fled into a residence. Some of the individuals then tried to flee from the residence but were detained by the officers.

While officers were investigating the area on Wayne Street, they learned through a dispatcher that a person who suffered a gunshot wound was brought to an area hospital by a private vehicle.

Officers also reported there were casings recovered at the scene.

Police also responded to three other incidents on Sunday and into early Monday. Details of those can be found here.