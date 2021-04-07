Several Peoria homes demolished after fires early Wednesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two local homes underwent an emergency demolition after extensive fire damages.

The first house fire was reported just before 3:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 7, Peoria Firefighters responded to a home on W. MacQueen Ave. near N. Sheridan Rd. for a report of a house fire.

Heavy fire was pouring out of both sides of the home when crews arrived on scene. Initial reports indicated that a person was inside the home, but after a search by the fire department, no one was found.

Multiple ladders were used to attack the fire on the second floor because the staircase was destroyed.

The fire was knocked down within 20 minutes. The City of Peoria Building and Code Enforcement representative arrived to the scene and determined the home unsafe and was to be demolished.

No injuries were reported.

The second house fire was reported just before 5:30 a.m. on N. Frink St. by N. Main St.

Firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from home, and had the fire knocked down within five minutes.

No one was found inside of the home, however officials say it appeared that squatters were using the residence as shelter.

Another home located at 1022 N. Frink St. was demolished after being deemed a hazardous home, according to the Peoria Fire Department Fire Investigator. Inside the home, firefighters found mattresses and other indicators the home was also being used for shelter.