Several power line poles down in Granville due to high winds Wednesday

GRANVILLE Ill.- The high wind speeds overnight caused multiple power line poles to snap in front of the high school in Granville.

A post on The Village of Granville Facebook confirms that power lines are down in front of the Putnam County High School. The post says the power is out. No word on when the power will be restored at this time.

The Facebook post confirms that crews are on scene handling the issue now and drivers should avoid the area Wednesday morning.

Granville is currently under a high wind warning until 6 p.m. Wednesday night.