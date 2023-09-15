FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Several fire departments responded to an apartment fire near Court Street and Elmwood Road in Farmington Thursday.

According to Farmington Fire Chief Matt Watters, fire crews were called to the scene at approximately 5 p.m. Upon arrival, crews saw heavy smoke coming from one of the apartments.

Firefighters worked quickly and contained most of the damage to one apartment. The neighboring apartments received minor fire damage as well as smoke and water damage.

Copperas Creek, Elmwood, Fairview, Logan-Trivoli, Yates City and Buckheart Fire Departments also responded to this incident.

The resident of the apartment that caught fire was checked by paramedics but was not taken to the hospital. No injuries were reported.

Several residents were displaced due to fire damage, or losing power to the building. The Salvation Army was called to assist the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.