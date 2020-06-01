Several stores looted in Bloomington, Normal overnight

PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA – AUGUST 21: A Target store sign is seen on August 21, 2019 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Target Corps. stock price soared after the retailer topped earnings expectations as the company announced that second-quarter profits jumped 17% to $938 million, while revenues rose to $18.4 billion, up 3.6% increase from the year-ago quarter. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — An overnight confrontation turned violent last night and resulted in the looting of several stores in Bloomington and Normal.

Looters broke into the Target on Veterans Parkway. Normal Walmart stores and others were also broken into. According to the normal police department, a “couple hundred” people exchanged words with officers outside the Target before throwing bottles and rocks at the police.

No serious injuries were reported, although several police vehicles were damaged.

Sargent Rick Bleichner said there were around 25 officers blocking the entrance, but withdrew them to avoid further injuries. He said that’s when the looters moved in.

Bleichner said the people looting were not involved in organizing the peaceful protest that occurred Sunday night.