Several Unit 5 schools facing storm damages

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Storms damaged several school buildings around Normal Thursday, March 18.

According to Unit 5 Schools Director of Communications and Community Relations Dayna Brown, Normal West sustained the most damages.

The flashing came off the northeast part of the building, as well as the roof of the mechanical room.

Normal Community High School, Chiddix Junior High, and Grove, Northpoint, and Sugar Creek elementary schools all also sustained damages as a result of the storm.

Brown said repairs will begin Friday, March 19.

This story will be updated when more information is available.