PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two zip codes in Peoria reported power outages early Thursday morning.

According to Ameren, the 61604 and 61603 zip codes were the areas impacted. Two power outages are left around 300 customers without power as of midnight.

The cause of the outage is reportedly due to equipment failure.

Shortly before 7:00 a.m. Thursday, April 8th, the Ameren Outage map showed only one customer was without power.

This story will be updated when more details are available.