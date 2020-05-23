Severe storms possible Saturday afternoon

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – The risk of severe storms continues to increase for portions of Central Illinois as the Storm Prediction Center has placed areas along and north of I-74 within an Enhanced Risk for severe storms.

Timing and Impacts

Timing: 1 pm to 8 pm Satuday

Primary Threats: Tornadoes and Large Hail up to 1.50″ in diameter

Scattered thunderstorms will develop this afternoon near the Mississippi River and move east across the region through early evening. The severe weather threat will be highest near I-80 where storm coverage is expected to be a bit more widespread. While severe storms are possible further south along I-74, storm coverage is expected to be a little more isolated. Given the presence of good directional shear, the tornado threat is elevated for much of the region.

Remain weather aware this afternoon and prepare for rapidly changing weather conditions this afternoon. Continue to monitor the ciproud 2 go weather app for additional weather information make sure your NOAA Weather Radio is on and ready to go. Click here for a list of frequencies and county codes.