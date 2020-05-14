Severe T-Storm Watch is in effect until 1 AM Friday

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of Central Illinois through 1:00 am Friday. Additional watches could be issued later tonight for areas further south and east. Thunderstorms capable of damaging winds and heavy rain are expected to move across Central Illinois this evening and continue through early Friday morning.

Storm Timing and Impacts

Severe Weather Window: Now through 2 am Friday

Primary threats: Damaging winds and heavy rain

Rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches with locally higher amount

A slowing cold front will approach the region from the northwest on Thursday afternoon. Warm and humid air will continue to push into Central Illinois ahead of the approaching front leaving region with an unstable air mass by mid to late afternoon.

There will be two areas to watch for storm development, the slow moving cold front to our west and a residual outflow boundary from the Thursday morning storms.

The main line of severe weather will come this evening, mainly after 8 pm as a squall line develops along the previously mentioned cold front. The storms will be capable of damaging winds, particularly along and south of I-74, and heavy rainfall which could lead to flash flooding. The residual outflow boundary from earlier storms could also be a point of focus for storm development by 5 pm ahead of the main line. This boundary is expected to be near I-74 by early evening, just in time for peak instability. Should storms develop along this boundary isolated supercells with large hail, damaging winds and perhaps a tornado would be possible. Confidence in storms developing along this boundary is low and the chance of tornadoes remains low but it is worth watching.

The more widespread risk across Central Illinois will be flash flooding as a result of heavy rain from training thunderstorms. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches are expected but a few areas could see as much as 3-4 inches of rain which would lead to flash flooding. The National Weather Service has issue a Flash Flood Watch through 7 am Friday.