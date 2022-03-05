Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for Central Illinois through 2 AM Sunday.

Key Takeaways

Long line of storms that will sweep through region

Damaging winds up to 70 mph

Isolated tornado or two possible

Hail up to 1 inches in diameter, though not very likely in most storms

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the severe threat for the area from a Slight Risk (Level 2/5) to an Enhanced Risk (Level 3/5). This is mainly for a straight-line wind threat, but there has been a small increase to the tornado risk for areas west of Peoria into Iowa. Some of these storms will have the potential to have very strong gusty winds up to 70 mph. Could bring limb damage and cause powerlines to snap. There is also the threat of a few spin up tornadoes along this line of storms moving into Illinois.