Severe Weather Awareness/Preparedness Week Day 1: Preparing For Storms

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – Getting ready before the storm strikes. Have a plan for when your at home, work or school. Know where to go when severe weather strikes depending on where you’re at during the day. Also identify where you guys are going to meet up if you have different parts of the family in different parts of town. Where are you going to meet up once the storms are over with so you’re all together and making sure we’re all OK. And don’t forget to know where the counties and cities you are in, if you’re going out of town. If you are in a new location make sure you know what the weather forecast is for that day. And know if severe weather is going to strike. Also it’s sometimes good to unplug some of the utilities before storms strike and that’s because electricity can take a bit of a hit once there’s a power outage and some of you’re electronics could get some damage as well. Removes some of the trees and branches that you have outside. If there is a lot of wind or even a tornado or anything like that could break some of those branches and make more of a mess than need be. So clear those out of the way. Repair any roofs or damaged windows that will make more damage worse when hail or even a tornado comes through. And always learn CPR. That’s a good one to have just in case something were to happen. Always have a kit ready to go with flashlights, batteries, food, water, and stuff for your pets as well. Make sure their medications and food is taken care of too. Include those animals in part of your plan before severe weather strikes.