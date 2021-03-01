Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – March 1st is the start of Meteorological Spring. It also kicks off the National Weather Service’s (NWS) Severe Weather Awareness/Preparedness Week in Illinois. Each day the NWS will focus about a different topic to get ready for Storm Season.

Monday the NWS will focus on getting ready before storms arrive to the area. This includes finding a way to get severe weather alerts, locating a safe space, having awareness of the forecast for the day, and making a kit with essentials in your safe space. Kits should include medical supplies, food, water, flashlights, chargers, and items for your pets. Review the plan and be ready to execute it if and when strong storms threaten.