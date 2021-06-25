Severe Weather causing power outages around Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Severe Weather is causing power outages around central Illinois Friday.

According to the Ameren outage map, the hardest-hit areas include Bloomington And Havana Ill. with 518 are without power in Bloomington and around 312 without power in Havana.

There are additional power outages near Armington, Shirley, and one south West of Washington Ill.

Nine customers are currently without power in West Peoria.

Ameren is recommending customers report any outages using their mobile app, logging into their account, or by calling 1-800-755-5000.

The Ameren outage map is available online for updates.