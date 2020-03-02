Severe Weather Preparedness Week: NOAA weather radios can help save your life

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Monday marks the start of severe weather preparedness week and we are quickly entering the peak of severe weather season which usually ramps up in April and lasts through the middle of June.

The best way to receive warnings for your area is with a NOAA weather radio.
It’s important to keep fresh batteries in your weather radio so you never miss a warning.
Tornado warnings are automatic in the newest radios and other warnings can be toggled on and off as needed.

Tornadoes can happen anywhere and Illinois averages close to 60 a year.

You can also download the CI Proud 2 Go weather app to receive warnings and important weather information.

