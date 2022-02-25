PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Despite Spring being weeks away, next week the National Weather Service (NWS) Offices that forecast in the Prairie State will be picking a severe weather topic to cover each day.

“It’s about just having everybody go through their thoughts how they would respond to severe weather should it approach your location. Go through your safe zone, get a supply bag ready in case you need to be in your safe zone for a long time. And go through the procedures. Where is your family going to meet up,” said NWS Lincoln Warning Coordination Meteorologist Ed Shimon.

Some of this year’s severe weather themes include the importance of adhering to Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and staying weather aware even during colder months.

“Severe Thunderstorm Warnings can have significant impacts. Some of those winds can really damage roofs. Impact where you live. Cause loss of a significant amount of property or even loss of life,” said Shimon.

Starting March 2nd, the Lincoln office will be hosting storm spotter training virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“It had a really good response last year. It expands who can all attend. You don’t have to be able to, physically in the location of the spotter talk. It just gives the opportunity for more of the public to participate in these important training seminars, “said Shimon.

The McLean County Emergency Management Agency’s acting Director says that they require their spotters to get retrained once every other year, and doing it virtually fits in first responders’ schedules more easily.

“Spotters are critical. It’s how we know what’s coming. We can look at radar, but there are things that mess with radar,” said acting Director Cathy Beck.