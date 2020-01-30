Sex offender uses dating site to prey on minors, sentenced to 35 years for sexually abusing three girls

PEORIA, Ill.– A sex offender is sentenced to 35 years in prison for exploiting minor girls.

Forty-eight-year-old Charles A. Hewitt of Creve Coeur admitted to creating a false identity on Skout or MeetMe.com in 2017. He appeared to be a 15-year-old man named “John” to receive naked photographs and sexual content to girls under the age of 18.

An investigation revealed Hewitt received explicit images from three victims and sexually assaulted two of the victims. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, he also threatened to find and kill the horses of the third victim if she did not agree to send more explicit images or have sex with him.

At the time of the crimes, Hewitt was required to register as a sex offender after pleading guilty to aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Woodford County in 2014.

Hewitt was also ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution to each of the three victims. He will remain on supervised release for a period of 10 years following his release.