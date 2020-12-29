Sexual assault and stalking survivors to apply for the Illinois Address Confidentiality program

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — If you are a victim of sexual assault or stalking, you are now eligible to apply for the Illinois Address Confidentiality Program.

This bill, taking effect Jan. 1, will allow victims of sexual assault, stalking and domestic violence keep their addresses confidential. House bill 2818 is also known as the Victims of Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, and Stalking Act offers survivors extra protection from their abuser.

The executive director of the Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault said the goal is to give survivors peace of mind.

“This is a procedural change,” Carrie Ward, the Executive Director of ICASA said. “It’s a helpful option that sexual assault and stalking survivors didn’t have before so it is an expansion that is really going to be useful to them. But we just want to be careful and not compare to it physically protecting them.”

To be a part of the Illinois Address Confidentiality Program, you have to apply through the Attorney General’s Office. The program will forward all first-class mail and provide a substitute address for filling out public records and documents.