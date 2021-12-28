Sexual harassment allegations made against Pekin city councilmember

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The first special meeting of the Pekin ethics commission took place Dec. 28 at 5:30 p.m.

Councilmember Karen Hohimer made sexual harassment allegations against Councilman Lloyd Orrick.

Hohimer reported six counts of sexual harassment, including Orrick taking Hohimer’s phone without her consent and looking through her camera roll during a city council meeting.

During a city council meeting, Orrick told Hohimer on a hot microphone during a recorded meeting quote “Here comes your boyfriend” about a townsperson. Orrick was also given a new seat for city council meetings.

During her testimony, Hohimer said, “Saying things like ‘you smell so good I could eat you’ are things that are despicable to me and I feel extremely disrespected.”

In response, Orrick said, “I, probably by weaknesses got me in all this, I’m a teaser. I tease, and that’s all I was doing was teasing her.”

The ethics committee decided Orrick violated ethics ordinances. Now, the committee has 30 days to put their recommendations in a written letter, which will be brought to Pekin City Council.

The Pekin City Council will then decide what action needs to be taken.