Sgt. Jon Webb announces bid for Fulton County Sheriff

FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Fulton County Detective Sergeant Jon Webb has announced his campaign for Sheriff of Fulton County following Sheriff Jeff Standard’s decision not to seek a fifth term.

Webb is a life-long resident of Fulton County and a 2005 graduate of Lewistown High School. In 2009, he earned his bachelor’s degree from Western Illinois University in Law Enforcement and Justice Administration, with a minor in History.

Webb began his law enforcement career with the Lewistown Police Department in November 2009, before being hired by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in April 2011.

Webb is the Lead Homicide Investigator certified and has investigated three murder cases (2015, 2016, 2020) in Fulton County, resulting in three murder convictions. He is also a member of the Spoon River Fraternal Order of Police (F.O.P.) Lodge #427, and serves as a trustee on their executive board.