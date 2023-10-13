CREVE COEUR, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday that a one-day inspection on both spans of the Shade-Lohmann Bridge will cause traffic reductions on Monday.

IDOT said traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction throughout the inspection Monday.

Motorists should expect delays during the inspection and should allow extra time to get through the area. IDOT said to use alternate routes if possible, but if you are driving in the area pay attention to conditions and signs in the work zones and obey the posted speed limits.

Motorists are also urged to refrain from using mobile devices and to be on alert for workers and equipment.

For more information, go to IDOT’s website or visit www.gettingaroundpeoria.com.