Shawn Allen running for City Clerk

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Shawn Allen is running against Stephanie Tarr to replace Beth Ball in May 2021 as City Clerk in Peoria.

Allen is currently deployed, actively serving in the army reserves, but lives in Peoria with his wife and kids. He believes the office of City Clerk has been long neglected, especially without a contested election in almost 4 terms.

Allen said he will bring transparency to the office. He said as city clerk, he could help influence the policy-makers in the city, and essentially act as an advisor for the mayor.

Allen wants to serve as a liaison between the common citizen and the mayor’s office and city hall.

He said voters should still choose him because while he does not have the same experience as Tarr, who is currently working in the clerk’s office, he thinks that office has gotten too comfortable.

“Where’s that experience being used to influence the community? Where’s that experience when it’s time to keep the community educated?” Allen said. “When it comes to elected office, what value is any experience if you’re not actually going to use it to improve your office and give back to the community?”

He lists his military leadership and time in the Georgia state legislature as experience.