PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria officially has a new fire chief.

Wednesday, City Manager Patrick Urich named Shawn Sollberger as the new chief of the Peoria Fire Department.

The chief started his career with the department on April 3, 1998. Over the years, he was promoted to captain, battalion chief, division chief, and, on May 15, 2021, assistant fire chief.

Sollberger has served as interim chief since March 19 after Former Fire Chief James Bachman retired. While working with the department, he has been on the Hazmat Team, the Dive Team, and the TRT Team.

Besides graduating from Peoria High School, Sollberger earned an Associate Degree in Arts and Science and an Associate Degree in Fire Science from Illinois Central College. He also graduated from Columbia Southern University with a Bachelor of Science in Fire Administration and Fire Investigation/Analysis, and he was also a member of the National Honor Society. He has served on several state and local committees.

“Shawn Sollberger’s 24 years of firefighting knowledge and background made him an excellent choice for this position. We look forward to seeing him serve our community and lead the Peoria Fire Department with the highest standards of emergency service,” Urich said.

Sollberger and his wife, Angela, have three children. The position of fire chief comes with an annual salary of $180,486.