PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington woman pleaded guilty Monday to allegations she and her husband were distributing large amounts of prescription drugs for a person known only as “Jack.”

Christiana Noonan, 44, now faces at least 10 years and possibly up to life in prison when she’s sentenced Dec. 13, by U.S. District Judge James Shadid. She pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possesses and distribute fentanyl, a felony that her husband, Wesley Noonan, 50, was also charged with. His case is pending.

Both were both arrested in April 2022 after agents with U.S. Postal Service and the Illinois State Police delivered a package to their house that allegedly had several hundred grams of Adderall and Percocet. Another package seized by agents allegedly had a type of fentanyl.

When they searched the couple’s Bloomington house, they allegedly found bins used to store and separate various pill types, shipping envelopes and two semi-automatic rifles.

Agents questioned Christiana Noonan who said she was a mother who had gotten wrapped up in “something really bad.” She said she had been working a person known to her as “Jack” since the summer of 2020 to ship pills to various places in the United States. She found him, she told police, after looking online for a way to obtain pain pills.

She would make $30 for each shipment, she told police and Jack would send her packages with lists of people and orders. She was to repackage them and then ship them out to “Jack’s” customers around the country.

At one point, she said, she was getting so many packages from “Jack” that she had to use P.O. boxes or her mother-in-law’s address. Most of the pills, she thought, were Ambien, Adderall or oxycodone, she told police but admitted she didn’t know for sure as the pills were not usually labeled.

Her husband, Wesley Noonan is also facing several dozen of counts of possession of child pornography in McLean County Circuit Court. He’s scheduled to appear in court later this month on that case.