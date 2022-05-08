PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Carrying on a family tradition, Rusty Davis drove to Peoria from Indiana to be with his mom on Mother’s Day.

“She just turned 92 years old,” Davis said, “so it’s very important that I visit her every time for Mother’s Day.”

He said it is the least he can do for all she has done for him over his life.

“She is my rock, she is the one that got me through high school years, way back when,” he said. “ She also has always been there for me, has always been my support whenever I needed it.”

Rusty Davis with his mother at Barrack’s Cater Inn for the 35th annual Mother’s Day Brunch.

The pair celebrated the holiday at the 35th annual Mother’s Day Brunch at Barrack’s Cater Inn. The family-owned business saw a packed house Sunday morning.

The catering and hospitality business did not host the in-person brunch for the past two years due to COVID-19, but they still offered meals via carryout.

This year, the venue was filled with over 700 people, according to President Jim Barrack. He said it was a beautiful welcome back.

“This year we’ve got fantastic attendance, we booked every table,” he said.

The brunch included omelets, chicken, and a full dessert bar with a chocolate fountain. It also featured what Barrack calls “the best ham and prime rib.”

The brunch is a tradition for many local families, including that of Rusty Davis. Barrack said it is something he is honored to be a part of.

“It’s a great atmosphere to be able to celebrate with your family together,” he said.

Davis also expressed his delight in spending the day with his mother and wife, as well as honoring all moms worldwide.