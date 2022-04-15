WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised due to the graphic nature of the story.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A grandson accused of brutally murdering his grandmother is now facing a $2.5 million bond.

Cody A. Krause, 28, is facing a first-degree murder charge for the death of 73-year-old Glenda Rusterholz, his grandmother.

During a bond hearing on Friday, prosecutors shared disturbing details surrounding Rusterholz’s death.

On April 14, at approximately 7 a.m., Peoria County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a home on Kim Moor Avenue.

When deputies arrived, they said Krause was standing on the porch, holding a hammer, and had blood on his pants and boots.

While talking to officers, Krause openly admitted to officers, “I became a monster somehow … she wanted it”.

Authorities then went inside the house, where deputies found Rusterholz dead in the living room.

Later, authorities took Krause to the Peoria County Sheriff’s office, where he confessed to hearing voices in his head, but the voices stopped after he killed her.

Krause said it all started when he began breaking some things inside the house. Then, when Rusterholz came home, he grabbed her by the throat, threw her down, and started punching and kicking her.

Krause then said he hit her with a hammer “a lot” of times, and knew she was dead after.

Authorities asked Krause about the rest of his family, and he told them it would be best if all of his family were dead as well.

If convicted, Krause could spend up to life in prison. His arraignment is scheduled for May 11.