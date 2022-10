PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — WMBD/WYZZ’s Shelbey Roberts was recognized as one of Peoria Magazine’s “40 Leaders under Forty” at the Scottish Rite Theatre in Peoria Thursday.

Shelbey was awarded for her work in journalism and community service.

The annual event celebrates emerging leaders in the Greater Peoria area.

The winners were nominated by the community, and the region’s rising young stars were honored with the prestigious community reception.

More information on the event is available here.