UPDATE: Multiple fires keeps crews busy Tuesday morning

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Crews are busy battling multiple fires in Peoria’s South end Tuesday morning.

The first fire is in the 1000 block of South Shelley Street, near the intersection with West Antoinette Street. Parts of each street are now closed while crews continue to put out the fire.











Warren and Hickory Streets on either side of Shelley are also blocked off.

At this time, there are no reported injuries, a Peoria Fire Battalion Chief confirmed. Two people lived in the building.

The battalion chief believes it was arson. He has not released the estimated damage yet.

The second fire is at a building on the corner of Shelly and Antoinette Streets.

Firefighters confirmed the second fire was reported shortly after the first one. Flames are visible and active smoke is pouring out of the building.

At this time, the cause of the fire has not been identified. Fire crews are in the overhaul phase, meaning they are looking for hotspots and a point of origin for the fire.

WMBD has a crew at the scene and will bring updates as they are available.