PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria County Sheriff’s Office Facebook released an update from Tuesday’s water heater explosion.

Two people were performing maintenance on the water heater before it exploded. They suffered severe burns and were taken to burn units in Rockford and Springfield in serious condition.

The 80-year-old homeowner was present for the explosion and transported to a local hospital for injuries. However, she did not suffer any burns.

The call came in at 4:22 p.m. on Tuesday near Todd School Road. Glasford Police Department informed Engines 922 and 924 of severe structural damage in addition to a small fire in the back. Engine 924 extinguished the fire in under five minutes before Engine 922 arrived and took command.

Logan-Trivoli Fire Protection District was also called to assist ambulance crews, and patients, and clean up.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated by the State Fire Marshal.