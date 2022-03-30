MARSHALL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Putnam and Marshall County Sheriff’s Office reported that they recovered several stolen road and street signs Friday, March 25.

According to a Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, the signs were recovered while executing a warrant on a home in Varna, Il.

More than a dozen signs, including stop signs, a caution sign, a railroad crossing sign, and several street signs, were recovered from the garage of the residence.

The incident is being turned over to the Putnam and Marshall County State’s Attorney’s Offices for a review of charges.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office stated that it is thankful for the tips from the public that led to the recovery of the signs.

Deputies believe there are more individuals in possession of stolen streets and road signs, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office.