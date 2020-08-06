Sheriff: Round 2 of COVID-19 testing at Peoria County Jail complete

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The re-testing of all inmates and employees at the Peoria County Jail has been completed.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell said he has received the results on the final 77 jail inmates who were testing a second time and all came back negative. Earlier in the week, one inmate out of one hundred others tested came back positive. That leaves the total number of positives since the beginning of all rounds of testing at 38 inmates.

Asbell says 34 of the inmates are classified as being in “recovery” status. None required hospitalization.

The sheriff said all new detainees will continue to be placed in fourteen-day isolation before being moved to the general population. They will be tested after ten days, if not sooner, as Asbell said the jail is still identified as an “outbreak facility.”

Spot testing of jail detainees and employees will continue, Asbell said, as has been the case since the outbreak began in March.

