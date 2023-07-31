WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A semi tractor trailer overturned on North Pierson Road after a suicidal woman ran into traffic, causing the truck to swerve and then tip over, the Peoria County Sheriff said on Monday.

According to Sheriff Chris Watkins, the woman was not injured but was combative with deputies. She was transported to an area hospital for an evaluation, Watkins said.

The driver, the sheriff said, was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Watkins said diesel fuel was leaking from Pierson onto Farmington Road. There was a hazardous materials team from the Peoria Fire Department on the way.

The overturned truck on Pierson has also closed that road as well. Farmington Road is closed due to the fuel which had reached that thoroughfare.