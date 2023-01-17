FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Sheriff Association (ISA) is warning the public about a new telephone solicitation scam Tuesday.

According to a Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, the scammers are claiming to be the ISA and requesting donations to “help fight the assault weapons ban.”

The ISA warns that they never solicit by phone.

The number that was reported to be making the calls was a Cook County number: 224-324-3356.

ISA encourages everyone to spread the word about the scam, and not give them any financial information.