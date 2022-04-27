BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — COVID-19 is still affecting inmate intake at the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) from county jails.

County jails in Illinois are continuing to house convicted inmates longer than 10 days following a conviction of a crime, which leads to more expenses being paid by the county taxpayers.

In January, the IDOC put a temporary pause on inmate intake due to a surge in COVID-19 at the time, but in February the IDOC would resume taking its inmates from county jails and is continuing to do so. However, McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage said it’s nowhere near the level it used to be.

“When you go a month without being able to send anybody to the DOC, they really start stacking up,” Sandage said.

In McLean County, 39 inmates in the jail should be in the custody of IDOC according to Sandage. He said the last time deputies dropped off inmates into state custody was March 31 and their next drop-off date is later this week.

Sandage said before COVID-19, the department would go two or three times a week.

“Pre-COVID, we used to have designated days each week we could take inmates. Now, it’s whenever they tell us, and they tell us not only what day but how many prisoners we can bring,” Sandage said.

Under Illinois law, the state has 10 days following a conviction to take an inmate into its custody. Sandage said any days more than that amount comes out of the Sheriff’s office budget and ultimately means more money for the county taxpayers.

Since the pandemic, IDOC has been cautious of how many inmates they take in at a time and the additional inmates at county jails has been a problem for two years.

“This isn’t even the fulltime, this is just the agreed amount that was budgeted, over $400,000 (for 2021 alone),” Sandage said.

In Tazewell County, Sheriff Jeff Lower said the transfer of inmates into state custody has picked up a bit.

“Since COVID started, this has been the highest month. We’ve taken 37 total (inmates) in four separate trips,” Lower said.

He said the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office used to go every Thursday before COVID-19 and has received some reimbursement money from the state.

“They paid us $194,000, and by my calculations, owe us another $183,000,” Lower said.

He hopes inmate intake continues to ramp up to pre-pandemic levels in the coming months.

Sandage said as for his office, they have yet to receive a dime of any agreed-upon reimbursements from the state.