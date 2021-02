PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a porch pirate Tuesday.

The suspect was caught on camera taking a package from the front porch of a residence near Wood Thrush and Redwing Drive.

The suspect was seen leaving the residence in a light blue minivan.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Hoffman at (309) 657-5532.