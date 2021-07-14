UPDATE: Peoria Sheriff’s Office block off roads after shooting

UPDATE (8:25 p.m.) — The Peoria Sheriffs Office has confirmed a shooting led to police closing roads near Berry Patch Row and Apricot Ave. Wednesday.

According to Peoria County Sheriffs Captain Chris Watkins, police originally responded to the Four Seasons mobile home park after receiving a report of shots fired around 4:30 p.m.

At the scene, the Sheriff’s Office learned a man shot at a car, causing the car to flee the scene. After the shooting, the man entered a trailer.

The man is currently believed to still be in the trailer. Nearby homes have been evacuated.

There have been no injuries reported at this time.

The scene is still active, and the Central Illinois Emergency Response Team is currently on the scene.

