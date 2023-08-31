GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a Galesburg man who died when his vehicle caught fire Wednesday.

Michael Patterson, 64, died from a vehicle fire that was not related to the crash. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, said Sgt. Brad Davis of the sheriff’s office.

Patterson was found inside the burning car after a crash in the 1300 block of County Highway 25. No foul play was suspected, the office reported Wednesday afternoon.

Assisting the Knox County Sheriff’s Office was the Knoxville Fire Department, Illinois State Police, and the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office.