TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday shooting incident.

According to a press release, deputies were dispatched to Hopedale hospital emergency room at 2:29 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report of a female shooting victim being dropped off and left at the hospital.

The 23-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was transported to OSF St. Francis where she is in stable condition.

The driver was identified as 21-year-old Kaden I Mcvey, and the sheriff’s office is looking to question him in relation to this incident.

He was last seen driving away from the hospital in a silver 2011 Nissan Versa hatchback with Il. License BG23343.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office at 309-346-4141.